PAKvNZ – Pakistan take on New Zealand in second match of tri-series tomorrow
CHRISTCHURCH – Pakistan eye to maintain the winning momentum in second game of the tri-series against New Zealand in Christchurch tomorrow (Saturday).
The match will start at 11:00am. The series is part of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022, which is set to begin later this month, preparations.
Earlier in the day, Mohammad Rizwan scored yet another half-century as Pakistan kicked off their tri-series campaign with a 21-run win over Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval.
Brilliant spells in the middle from Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Mohammad Nawaz restricted Bangladesh to 146 for eight after Pakistan posted 167 for five.
In the second round of matches, Pakistan will play New Zealand and Bangladesh on 11 and 13 October, respectively with the final scheduled for Friday, 14 October.
Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani
