PAKvNZ – Pakistan take on New Zealand in second match of tri-series tomorrow

09:56 PM | 7 Oct, 2022
PAKvNZ – Pakistan take on New Zealand in second match of tri-series tomorrow
Source: PCB (Twitter)
Share

CHRISTCHURCH – Pakistan eye to maintain the winning momentum in second game of the tri-series against New Zealand in Christchurch tomorrow (Saturday).

The match will start at 11:00am. The series is part of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022, which is set to begin later this month, preparations.

Earlier in the day, Mohammad Rizwan scored yet another half-century as Pakistan kicked off their tri-series campaign with a 21-run win over Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval.

Brilliant spells in the middle from Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Mohammad Nawaz restricted Bangladesh to 146 for eight after Pakistan posted 167 for five.

In the second round of matches, Pakistan will play New Zealand and Bangladesh on 11 and 13 October, respectively with the final scheduled for Friday, 14 October.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

PAKvBAN: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in ... 07:43 AM | 7 Oct, 2022

CHRISTCHURCH – Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs in the first match of the tri-series at Christchurch ...

More From This Category
PAKvBAN – Mohammad Rizwan achieves new ...
06:14 PM | 7 Oct, 2022
Punjab Junior Tennis championship semis, finals ...
05:54 PM | 7 Oct, 2022
Pakistan beat India in Women's Asia Cup
03:30 PM | 7 Oct, 2022
PAKvBAN: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in ...
07:43 AM | 7 Oct, 2022
PAKvBAN – Pakistan to take on Bangladesh in ...
10:00 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
Pakistan launches first PSL-like cricket league ...
08:09 PM | 6 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas gear up for new project
08:29 PM | 7 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr