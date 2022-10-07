Atiqa Odho advises women to leave toxic relationships

Veteran Pakistani actor Atiqa Odho has shared her two cents on incidents like Sara Inam's gruesome murder at the hands of her husband of three months, Shahnawaz Amir.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Odho shared her own ordeal once again while advising women to get out of toxic relationships.

"I write this in the hope that it may help someone reading it realise that your life is in your own hands. Having survived both physical and emotional abuse as a young woman, I feel it is my duty to help others get out of toxic relationships. Abuse of any kind is unacceptable regardless of who it's coming from. Walk away and never look back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atiqa Odho (@atiqaodhoofficial)

"If you allow anyone to mistreat you they will form a habit to do so and it only gets worse with time. The abuser gets addicted to such behaviour and never stops. Your life, your self worth and your dignity are precious so take control of them and be strong. Many will tell you things that weaken your own resolve but never listen to them.

"Only listen to your gut and mind, not even your heart for it falters a lot. Trust me when I say this, you can do much much better so do not compromise and put your life at risk for anyone. Get out while you still can!," she concluded.

On the work front, Atiqa Oddho has been praised for her performance in her latest drama serial Kesi Teri Khudgarzi starring Dur e Fishan and Danish Taimoor.