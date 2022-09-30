Another audio of Imran Khan on US cipher leaked online

ISLAMABAD – Another audio clip of former prime minister Imran Khan was leaked on Friday in which he can be heard discussing strategy to twist 'foreign conspiracy' regarding US cipher with former federal ministers Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

In the latest audio recording of the alleged conversation, purportedly PTI chief and his close aides, a voice, said to be that of the ousted PM, can be heard saying to hold a meeting with former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and foreign secretary.

The defiant politician then told his aides to change the minutes of cipher, adding that his former principal secretary advised having a xerox copy of the minutes.

During the conversation, the voice said to be of Azam Khan, can be heard saying the cipher came around 8th, or 9th of the month, on which Khan said, the meeting occurred a day back on the 7th.

Khan then stressed avoiding to name the United States, saying no one should utter any country’s name, calling it of the paramount importance of their move to ‘play with the cipher’.

Senior PTI leader Asad Umar then corrected party chief, saying it's not letter as its a transcript of the meeting. On which former PM cleared that the term is for masses.

In the first part of alleged audio, the deposed PM and his principal secretary at the time discussed ways to play with the cipher.

“Don’t take America’s name, just play with this,” Khan said in the audio clip. To this, Azam Khan advised him that a meeting be held on the subject first.

See, if you recall, in that cipher, the envoy has written in the end to send a demarche, Azam said.

He then advised Imran to hold a meeting with then foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the foreign secretary.

“Qureshi sb. will read out that text and whatever he reads out will be converted into a copy. I will then make minutes that the foreign secretary has prepared this”. We will then convert it into minutes as so it can become the office record, Azam allegedly added.

Azam then questioned that we don’t have a copy so how did they pick it up?, To which Khan said this is indeed a ‘foreign conspiracy’.

