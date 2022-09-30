Sonya Hussayn’s new bold photos go viral

Lollywood diva Sonya Hussayn has won thousands of hearts and is still making headlines for her fashionable wardrobe choices and acting talent.

Over time, the Saraab actress also made some iconic fashion statements as far as eastern fashion is concerned and is continuing to do so.

For her recent Instagram post, Sonya proved her fashion sense once again and donned a stunning pink saree for the Hum Awards. The pastel glowy tones perfectly compliment her saree, complete with a glossy pink lip to pull the look together.

On the work front, Hussyn debuted with Dareecha and is gearing up for her upcoming eccentric crime-thriller Daadal.