Sonya Hussyn seen at concert in Toronto after Hum Awards ceremony

Lollywood's versatile actress Sonya Hussyn knows how to keep all eyes on her with the most outstanding fashion choices and her extravagant lifestyle.

The Nazo actor, who has been in attendance with A-list Pakistani actors and personalities at the Hum Awards in Canada this week, is reportedly having the best time of her life. She surely did not miss the chance to attend a concert either.

Dressed in a bright neon green coloured shirt paired with a high slit skirt, the Haasil actress looked breathtaking and was apparently enjoying herself while vibing to the live concert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp)

On the work front, Hussyn debuted with Dareecha and is gearing up for her upcoming eccentric crime-thriller Daadal.