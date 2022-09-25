Sonya Hussyn seen at concert in Toronto after Hum Awards ceremony
Share
Lollywood's versatile actress Sonya Hussyn knows how to keep all eyes on her with the most outstanding fashion choices and her extravagant lifestyle.
The Nazo actor, who has been in attendance with A-list Pakistani actors and personalities at the Hum Awards in Canada this week, is reportedly having the best time of her life. She surely did not miss the chance to attend a concert either.
Dressed in a bright neon green coloured shirt paired with a high slit skirt, the Haasil actress looked breathtaking and was apparently enjoying herself while vibing to the live concert.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Hussyn debuted with Dareecha and is gearing up for her upcoming eccentric crime-thriller Daadal.
Sonya Hussyn's new movie 'Daadal' to release next ... 11:59 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
The Pakistani cinema has been serving its audience with back-to-back hits. Now Lollywood diva Sonya Hussyn is sending ...
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...07:37 AM | 26 Sep, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 September 202207:24 AM | 26 Sep, 2022
-
- PAKvENG: Pakistan beat England by 3 runs in 4th T20I11:02 PM | 25 Sep, 2022
-
-
- 'Are we sick?' asks Ali Zafar in note on moral standards of society09:16 PM | 25 Sep, 2022
- Dananeer fangirls over Yami Gautum at Chicago South Asian Film ...06:40 PM | 25 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022