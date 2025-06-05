Sindh imposes complete ban on plastic shopping bags

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has announced a complete ban on plastic shopping bags across the province starting June 15, 2025.

In his message on World Environment Day, CM Murad stated that this year’s theme globally focuses on ending plastic pollution, and emphasized the need for collective action to protect the environment from the harmful effects of plastic waste.

He urged citizens to minimize the use of plastic and adopt a cleaner, eco-friendly lifestyle. The chief minister shared that the Sindh government has already launched a province-wide plastic cleanup campaign and is ensuring strict implementation of plastic regulation laws.

“Our dream is a plastic-free Sindh, and we must work together to turn this vision into reality,” he said.

The provincial government is also promoting the use of eco-friendly cloth and paper bags as alternatives.

In addition, the Sindh government is actively engaged in tree plantation drives, mangrove cultivation, promotion of recycling industries, and cleaning of natural waterways.

It is also collaborating with educational and social institutions to raise environmental awareness across the province.