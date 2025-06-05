New details emerge in TikToker Sana Yousaf’s murder case

In the wake of the tragic murder of popular TikToker Sana Yousaf, new details have emerged about how her alleged killer, Umar Hayat, gained access to her home. The 17-year-old influencer was killed on June 2 in Islamabad’s Sector G-13, sending shockwaves through the social media community.

Timeline of Events Leading to the Tragedy

Sana Yousaf, known for her TikTok videos, had been living with her parents on the first floor of their house, with other tenants occupying the ground floor. Umar Hayat, who was reportedly infatuated with Sana, had attempted to meet her multiple times before the incident.

On May 29, the day of Sana’s 17th birthday, Umar traveled from Faisalabad to Islamabad with gifts, hoping to meet her. However, Sana declined, repeatedly asking him to wait and delaying their meeting. The situation escalated, and Umar left in frustration. But their communication resumed, and by June 2, the two agreed to meet.

How Umar Gained Entry to Sana’s Home

Umar Hayat arrived in Islamabad on June 2 in the early morning hours. He traveled via public transport and reached the 26 No. Chungi area by 5 a.m., where he called Sana multiple times. At the time, Sana was still asleep and did not answer the calls. After she woke up and spoke to Umar, she once again delayed the meeting, telling him her parents were at home.

Despite being told to wait, Umar went to Sana’s house, knowing that the ground-floor tenants often left. When one of the tenants left and the door was inadvertently left open, Umar took the opportunity to enter the building. He then went upstairs to Sana’s room, where only she and her aunt were present at the time.

The Confrontation and Murder

When Sana saw Umar in her room, she was reportedly shocked and immediately questioned his presence. She told him, “There are cameras here, and my family will be back soon. Please leave.” However, Umar, angry and upset, ignored her requests. He then drew a pistol and shot Sana twice in the chest. Despite her attempts to calm him down, Sana succumbed to her injuries shortly after the attack.

Investigation and Search for Justice

Following the shooting, Umar fled the scene. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the murder and have identified Umar Hayat as the prime suspect. His whereabouts are currently unknown, and the police are working diligently to locate him.

This case has raised concerns about the safety of social media influencers, particularly young individuals who may be exposed to risks due to online interactions. As the investigation continues, there is a strong public demand for justice for Sana Yousaf.