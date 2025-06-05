PM Shehbaz Sharif embarks on two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has departed for Saudi Arabia on a two-day official visit, following an invitation from Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman. The visit will take place on June 5th and 6th, with Prime Minister Sharif set to observe Eid-ul-Adha in Saudi Arabia.

During the visit, one of the key highlights will be a special meeting between Prime Minister Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The leaders are expected to discuss strengthening bilateral relations in areas such as trade, investment, regional security, and the welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Prime Minister Sharif will also take the opportunity to thank Saudi leadership for their positive role in helping ease tensions between Pakistan and India. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation throughout the visit.