Hajj 2025: Grand Mosque Imam urges Taqwa, Unity in Arafat Sermon

ARAFAT – Imam of Masjid al-Haram Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid delivered annual Hajj sermon from Masjid al-Namirah.

Standing before millions of pilgrims assembled at Mount Arafat, Sheikh Saleh urged Ummrah to uphold taqwa (God-consciousness) and remain steadfast in their worship.

“Fear Allah and live with taqwa,” he said, stressing that regular prayers and giving zakat (alms) are duties ordained by Allah SWT. He called on Muslims to care for their neighbors and uphold moral values in their communities.

In firm warning, Sheikh Saleh reminded worshippers that Iblis (Satan) is the sworn enemy of believers. “Do not follow him,” he cautioned. “Turn to Allah in your prayers and seek His guidance always.”

The sermon, known as the Khutbah of Arafah, is a central moment in Hajj pilgrimage, which draws millions of Muslims from around world every year. Delivered on the Day of Arafah, the ninth day of Dhul Hijjah which serves as a global reminder of Islamic teachings, unity, and spiritual renewal.

As pilgrims stood in prayer and contemplation, the air echoed with the chant Labbaik Allahumma Labbaik (“Here I am, O Allah, here I am”), symbolizing their submission to God’s will.

Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, represents once-in-a-lifetime spiritual journey for Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake it. The rituals started earlier this week with the arrival of pilgrims in Mina and will continue through Eid al-Azha.

This year’s sermon not only inspired worshippers at Arafat but was also broadcast to millions of Muslims watching from across the globe, reinforcing the message of faith, mercy, and unity in Islam.