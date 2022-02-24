'TickTalk Song' - Sanam Saeed gets trolled after new dance video goes viral

Pakistani actor Mohib Mirza and Sanam Saeed's upcoming film 'Ishrat Made in China' is all set to release in cinemas and now, the first song of the highly anticipated movie has been creating waves.

Titled as the 'TickTalk Song', the visual and audio treat was a vibrant delight with the Cake star looking drop-dead gorgeous in her colourful avatars as she dazzled across the dance floor.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor shared a glimpse of the song from her upcoming film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Mody Saeed (@sanammody)

However, the netizens were not impressed with Sanam’s dance moves and found her performance 'stiff'. Others liked the song and lauded the actress.

The star-studded cast includes talented actors like Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed, Sara Loren, HSY, Shamoon Abbasi, Ali Kazmi, Sara Loren, Mani, Imam Syed, Shabbir Jan and many more.

Written by Ahsan Raza Firdousi, the film is directed by Mohib Mirza. The upcoming action-comedy is said to be a spin-off of Mohib’s satirical show Ishrat Baji (2006).