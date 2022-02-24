Seven terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan IBOs
RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed seven terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Thursday.
In Khyber Pakhtunkwa, security forces launched an operation in the Hamzoni area of North Waziristan district after receiving reports of terrorists hiding therein.
During the intense exchange of fire, six terrorists were killed. The terrorists have been identified as Muhammad Ali, Mateeullah, Muhammad Umar, Akhtar Hussain, Sher, and Waseem, ISPR said.
Security forces recovered weapons, ammunition, and other equipment from the hideout. Ammunition recovered included submachine guns, hand grenades, mines, handcuffs, and a large number of multiple calibre rounds.
“The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom,” read the official statement.
Residents of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate terrorism from the area.
10 terrorists killed in Balochistan's Hoshab area ... 09:19 PM | 23 Feb, 2022
HOSHAB – At least 10 "externally-sponsored terrorists" were killed when the security forces conducted an ...
