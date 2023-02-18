Search

Pakistan

Pakistan observes Shab-e-Miraj with religious fervour

Web Desk 07:28 PM | 18 Feb, 2023
Pakistan observes Shab-e-Miraj with religious fervour
Source: Twitter

LAHORE – Pakistan is observing the Shab-e-Miraj tonight (Saturday) with religious zeal, fervor and devotion.

Shab-e-Miraj, (night of forgiveness) is a glorious night, marking Al-Isra' wal-Mi'raj (the Night Journey & Ascension) of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) when he was taken from Makkah to Al-Haram-Al-Sharif (also known as the Temple Mount) and was then taken to heaven on the heavenly animal named 'al-Buraq.'

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was awarded the five prayers (Salat) during the holy journey.

Muslims across the country offer special prayers while special gathering are arranged in the mosques. They seek blessings from Allah and also pray for the welfare of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah.

During the gatherings, Muslim scholars would highlight the importance of the day and the blessings that were endowed upon the people who brought faith in the religion and the Prophet (PBUH).

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistan PM calls for emergency OIC meeting as Turkiye-Syria quake toll tops 45,000

07:18 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

‘Pakistan has defaulted already,’ says Defence minister Khawaja Asif

06:06 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

SAPM Jawad Sohrab Malik meets with Swiss ambassador to Pakistan

03:38 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Who's responsible for major power breakdown that plunged Pakistan into darkness?

03:21 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Pakistan, IMF likely to strike staff level agreement next week for revival of stalled loan programme

01:29 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

US condemns Karachi Police Office attack, urges citizens in Pakistan to 'exercise caution'

11:05 AM | 18 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PSL8: Karachi Kings need 169 runs to win against Quetta Gladiators

08:45 PM | 18 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 18th February 2023

08:51 AM | 18 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 265 268
Euro EUR 282.2 285
UK Pound Sterling GBP 315 319
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.8 73.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 70 70.7
Australian Dollar AUD 180 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 700 700.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 195 197.2
China Yuan CNY 38.48 38.86
Danish Krone DKK 38.78 39.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.33 34.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.25 3.36
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.68 889.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.41 172.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.53 26.83
Omani Riyal OMR 700.35 708.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 74.06 74.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.97 26.27
Swiss Franc CHF 292.21 294.71
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs2,800 per tola to reach Rs196,000.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs168,038.

Yesterday, the South Asian country increased by Rs2,800 per tola to close at Rs193,200. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $19 to reach at $1843 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-resisters-gains-against-us-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: