IHC refuses early hearing of Imran Khan's plea against arrest warrants in Toshakhana case

04:54 PM | 14 Mar, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday turned down a request made by PTI Chairman Imran Khan for early hearing of his appeal against the arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case.

A legal team of the PTI chief filed a petition in the high court, seeking early hearing of the case and cancellation of warrants. However, the registrar has returned the plea with objection, saying Imran Khan will have to appear before court for biometric verification. 

Later, the petition was fixed for tomorrow (Wednesday). IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the Imran Khan's plea along with registrar's objections. 

The development comes as Islamabad police operations chief, leading a number of cops and anti-riots squad, has reached at the residence of former prime minister Imran Khan to arrest him.

PTI workers clash with police at Zaman Park to block Imran Khan’s arrest

While the police have almost taken control of Zaman Park, party workers in big groups carrying batons are there to block the arrest of their leader.

