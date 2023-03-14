Search

Sana Fakhar sets temperature soaring with new bold avatar

Maheen Khawaja 05:30 PM | 14 Mar, 2023
Source: Sana Fakhar (Instagram)

Pakistani actress Sana Fakhar is once again making waves in the entertainment industry with her latest Instagram photoshoot. The Lollywood queen is an absolute stunner who has mastered the art to turn heads with her one glimpse.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share some alluring monochrome pictures, showcasing her well-toned and fit physique. Dressed in gym athleisure, she flaunted her curves and hourglass figure, radiating a seductive and captivating appeal.

The monochrome pictures captured every inch of her toned physique, highlighting her efforts towards maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle. Her post left her fans in awe of her stunning looks and dedication towards fitness. 

The photoshoot left fans amazed, prompting them to flock to the comment section and shower her with compliments.

Fakhar is the recipient of the 'Best Actress' award at Nigar Awards in 2002. Sana debuted in 1997 with Sangam, with her latest project 36 Garh directed by Nadeem Cheema, making headlines for her outstanding performance.  

Sana Fakhar spills the beans about divorce and child custody

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

