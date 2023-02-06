Sana Fakhar spills the beans about divorce and child custody

Sana Fakhar is a Pakistani actress who has captivated audiences with her outstanding performances in numerous films and serials.

She is widely known for her incredible talent and charisma and has become a powerful presence. Her skillful and emotive portrayals of characters have earned her rave reviews from fans and critics alike and she continues to be a shining light in the entertainment industry. With her impressive body of work, it is no surprise that she is held in such high esteem.

Unfortunately, a few months ago, Fakhar announced her separation from her husband and that was a painful experience for her. She shared how breakups can be hurtful and expressed sadness over ending her 13-year-long marriage. Recently, she appeared on a podcast with Nadir Ali, where she hinted at the reason for her divorce.

When inquired about her separation status, which the Alif Allah Aur Insan star responded by saying that breakups can be difficult and hurtful. But sometimes it is necessary to end relationships in order to save other things. She went on to explain that sometimes it is the actions of one person that can cause a relationship to break and that she had already tried to save the relationship for too long. She also mentioned that divorce is unpleasant and that silence often speaks for itself. Finally, she shared that her kids live with her.

Sana's story is a reminder of the harsh realities of life that come with relationships. Although breakups can be painful, sometimes they are necessary in order to preserve other important parts of our lives. It is also important to remember that sometimes relationships can be broken due to the actions of one person and not necessarily the fault of both parties. Whatever the reason, breakups are always difficult and we must remember to support those who have gone through such traumatic situations.

Sana and Fakhar got married in 2008 and had been together for 14 years. They are parents to two sons Azi Imam and Rayaan Imam.