Malala Yousafzai pokes fun at husband Asser Malik in hilarious Twitter banter

For Pakistani Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, the sky is the limit when it comes to success.
After the 25-year-old joined Pakistan's Oscar submission – Joyland – as the project's executive producer, she is now joining the coveted award-winning short film Stranger at the Gate, adding more accolades and achievements to her shelf.
Yousafzai's recent tweet about throwing away her husband Asser Malik's dirty socks on the couch has sparked a conversation on social media. People are praising her for taking action and disposing of the offending item, demonstrating her no-nonsense approach to tidiness. Malik even asked his followers on Twitter to take part in a poll to gauge their thoughts on the matter.
Found socks on sofa, asked @MalikAsser if they were his, he said the socks were dirty and I can put them away. So I took them and put them in the (rubbish) bin.— Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) February 4, 2023
The poll asked two simple questions: should the socks be put in the laundry or thrown away in the bin? The results of the poll show an overwhelming majority in favour of Malala's choice. It's clear that a majority of people agree that when it comes to messy socks, the bin is the best option!
Several people reacted with laughing emojis to Malala's sock-putting stunt. People shared a variety of comments on her creative and savage move. One Twitter user commented, “Gosh.. sofa is NOT a place to put socks… dirty or not.” Another said, “I love how you thought putting up a poll for this would prove your point. Naaaah… We're team Malala through every thick and thin (dirty socks).”
Malala's unique and clever approach to the situation was met with amusement and admiration, as evidenced by the overwhelming response on social media. Many people agreed that the situation was humorous and that her idea to put up a poll was a funny way to prove her point. Ultimately, she made her opinion heard and showed her support for her family, even if that meant making a splash on social media with some dirty socks.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 7, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.66
|297.26
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.71
|332.41
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.8
|75.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.21
|73.51
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190.31
|192.72
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.23
|740.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.22
|207.42
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.19
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.11
|723.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.31
|299.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,200
|PKR 2,350
