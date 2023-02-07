Search

Lifestyle

Malala Yousafzai pokes fun at husband Asser Malik in hilarious Twitter banter

Web Desk 12:18 AM | 7 Feb, 2023
Malala Yousafzai pokes fun at husband Asser Malik in hilarious Twitter banter
Source: Instagram

For Pakistani Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, the sky is the limit when it comes to success.

After the 25-year-old joined Pakistan's Oscar submission – Joyland – as the project's executive producer, she is now joining the coveted award-winning short film Stranger at the Gate, adding more accolades and achievements to her shelf. 

Yousafzai's recent tweet about throwing away her husband Asser Malik's dirty socks on the couch has sparked a conversation on social media. People are praising her for taking action and disposing of the offending item, demonstrating her no-nonsense approach to tidiness. Malik even asked his followers on Twitter to take part in a poll to gauge their thoughts on the matter.

The poll asked two simple questions: should the socks be put in the laundry or thrown away in the bin? The results of the poll show an overwhelming majority in favour of Malala's choice. It's clear that a majority of people agree that when it comes to messy socks, the bin is the best option!

Several people reacted with laughing emojis to Malala's sock-putting stunt. People shared a variety of comments on her creative and savage move. One Twitter user commented, “Gosh.. sofa is NOT a place to put socks… dirty or not.” Another said, “I love how you thought putting up a poll for this would prove your point. Naaaah… We're team Malala through every thick and thin (dirty socks).”

Malala's unique and clever approach to the situation was met with amusement and admiration, as evidenced by the overwhelming response on social media. Many people agreed that the situation was humorous and that her idea to put up a poll was a funny way to prove her point. Ultimately, she made her opinion heard and showed her support for her family, even if that meant making a splash on social media with some dirty socks.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Malala Yousafzai (@malala)

Documentary supported by Malala receives Oscar nomination

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Karachi AC Hazim Bangwar and Islamabad ASP Amna Baig have fun interaction on Twitter

12:29 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram to make an appearance on The Mirza Malik Show

06:27 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Adnan Siddiqui flaunts his singing skills at The Mirza Malik Show

08:10 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

Who didn't wish Shoaib Malik on his birthday?

09:14 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Aliza Sultan seeks apology from ex-husband Feroze Khan

05:25 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

Sonya Hussyn's ex-husband announces wedding to Mantasha Kiani

02:22 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pervez Musharraf’s funeral to be held today in Karachi

09:42 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 7th February  2023

07:46 AM | 7 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 7, 2022 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.9 282.15
Euro EUR 296.66 297.26
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.71 332.41
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.8 75.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.21 73.51
Australian Dollar AUD 190.31 192.72
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.23 740.23
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.22 207.42
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.19 176.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.11 723.11
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 297.31 299.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,200 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs173,360.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 202,200 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: