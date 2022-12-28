Search

Sana Fakhar's workout video with son takes the internet by storm

04:28 PM | 28 Dec, 2022
Sana Fakhar's workout video with son takes the internet by storm
Source: Sana Fakhar (Instagram)

Lollywood diva Sana Fakhar is a talent powerhouse who has proved her acting skills on countless hit projects. However, the bold and beautiful actress repeatedly gets subjected to moral policing and trolling brigade.

From the regular updates of her life to posting stunning pictures, Sana has mastered the art of how to spice up things on her enthralling Instagram feed.

This time around, the Qayamat actor gave an insight into her workout regime and the effort she puts in for her stylish looks and perfect physique where she is accompanied by her son.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SANA (@sana_fakhar)

Needless to say, the video has been winning hearts online and has amassed more than 5000 views since its release.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SANA (@sana_fakhar)

Moreover, Fakhar is the recipient of 'Best Actress' award at Nigar Awards in 2002. Sana debuted in 1997 with Sangam, with her latest project 36 Garh directed by Nadeem Cheema, making headlines for her outstanding performance.  

Sana and Fakhar got married in 2008 and had been together for 14 years. Even though they are no more together, the couple were once known to be the most stable couple in the film fraternity. Sana and Fakhar are parents to two sons Azi Imam and Rayaan Imam.  

Sana Fakhar opens up about life after divorce

