Mehar Bano’s new bold dance video goes viral
Share
Mehar Bano is a rising star who has proved her versatility onscreen with the magical drama "Meray Paas Tum Hou". The 28-year-old star has a bold and sassy style statement.
Apart from acting endeavours, Bano is a very gifted dancer who does not shy away from boasting about her groovy dance moves on her Instagram handle.
Recently, Mehar Bano posted a video of herself dancing. As the tunes play in the background, the Daagh start leaves the fans bedazzled as she gracefully sways her body with the rhythm of the soft hum.
View this post on Instagram
The moral brigade bashed the actress and could not handle her revealing dress and bold moves. Her comment section was filled with people spewing hate comments.
On the work front, MeherBano has appeared in various drama serials but she became a known face when she appeared as ‘Zubaida’ in the popular web series ‘Churails’
Mehar Bano’s beach party video goes viral 12:50 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
Pakistani actress Mehar Bano has left her fans stunned with new beach party video. Recently actress Mehar Bano ...
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- NDMA issues alert over heavy rainfall forecast in Pakistan04:49 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
-
-
-
-
- PPP will form next government, says Zardari10:01 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022