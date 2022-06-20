Mehwish Hayat's first telefilm was screened at Cannes Film Festival 
Web Desk
04:06 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
Mehwish Hayat's first telefilm was screened at Cannes Film Festival 
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat has proved her potential as a talent powerhouse and has also mastered the art to grab people’s attention with her stunning looks.

Alongside winning hearts with her spectacular acting in films and dramas, the Load Wedding star's foray into the telefilm world was equally strong and successful.

In her recent interview during the promotion of London Nahi Jaunga, Hayat revealed that her first telefilm Dho Dala – The Sin Washer which was directed by Iram Parveen Bilal was actually screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

However, the 33-year-old couldn't go there to watch her film. The telefilm starred Mehwish Hayat, Adnan Shah Tipu and Salim Mairaj in the leading roles.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Irfanistan (@irfanistan)

That's not all for the Dillagia actress as she is all set for her Hollywood debut with Ms Marvel. Even though Hayat's participation and character in the series was kept mum by Marvel, fans were delighted to see her sparkle on the red carpet.

Directed by Nadeem Baig, the upcoming film stars Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhry, Saba Faisal, Asif Raza Mir, Saba Hameed and Salman Shahid.

Written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar (Punjab Nahi Jaungi), the film is slated to release this Eid-ul-Azha alongside Mahira Khan-Fahad Mustafa starrer Quaid e Azam Zindabad.

Humayun Saeed reveals who Mehwish Hayat wants to ... 06:45 PM | 18 Jun, 2022

Lollywood stars Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed are leaving no stone unturned for the promotion of their much-awaited ...

More From This Category
Hira Mani's new PDA-packed video with husband ...
04:31 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
Mehar Bano’s new bold dance video goes viral
03:40 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
Senior Pakistani actor Masood Khawaja passes away
03:25 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
Mahira Khan sizzles in latest viral photos
11:01 AM | 20 Jun, 2022
Adnan Siddiqui boycotts US event over invitation ...
10:31 AM | 20 Jun, 2022
Celebrities raise concerns over decision to ...
09:36 AM | 20 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani's new PDA-packed video with husband goes viral
04:31 PM | 20 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr