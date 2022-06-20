Mehwish Hayat's first telefilm was screened at Cannes Film Festival 

Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat has proved her potential as a talent powerhouse and has also mastered the art to grab people’s attention with her stunning looks.

Alongside winning hearts with her spectacular acting in films and dramas, the Load Wedding star's foray into the telefilm world was equally strong and successful.

In her recent interview during the promotion of London Nahi Jaunga, Hayat revealed that her first telefilm Dho Dala – The Sin Washer which was directed by Iram Parveen Bilal was actually screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

However, the 33-year-old couldn't go there to watch her film. The telefilm starred Mehwish Hayat, Adnan Shah Tipu and Salim Mairaj in the leading roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irfanistan (@irfanistan)

That's not all for the Dillagia actress as she is all set for her Hollywood debut with Ms Marvel. Even though Hayat's participation and character in the series was kept mum by Marvel, fans were delighted to see her sparkle on the red carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

Directed by Nadeem Baig, the upcoming film stars Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan, Vasay Chaudhry, Saba Faisal, Asif Raza Mir, Saba Hameed and Salman Shahid.

Written by Khalilur Rehman Qamar (Punjab Nahi Jaungi), the film is slated to release this Eid-ul-Azha alongside Mahira Khan-Fahad Mustafa starrer Quaid e Azam Zindabad.