Hira Mani's new PDA-packed video with husband goes viral
Pakistani stars Hira Mani and her husband are one of the most-liked celebrity couples in Pakistan. Every now and then the duo keeps the fans updated with adorable glimpses of their private life.
Despite garnering mixed reactions, the couple never shies away from dropping pictures from their private life which are either adored by the fans or labelled vulgar.
Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old posted a video where the much-in-love duo spend the perfect Sunday with a PDA-packed video. They contemplate all the fun times after a big fight while marking their special day.
"Best Sunday ever !! After a big fight", captioned the Do Bol actor.
Back in 2008, Hira and Mani tied the knot. The couple has two sons; Muzammil (born in 2009) and Ibrahim (born in 2014).
On the work front, Hira Mani has been praised for her spectacular performance in the drama serial Qismat co-starring Muneeb Butt, Aiza Awan and Noor Hassan.
