Review: Inverex solar air condition system 

The twenty-first century is rapidly becoming the perfect energy storm. Modern society is faced with volatile energy prices and growing environmental concerns. One of the greatest challenges facing mankind in the twenty-first century is energy. Fossil fuels such as coal, petroleum, and natural gas have been the main energy resources for everything vital for human society.

The burning of fossil fuels has caused and is causing damage to the environment of the earth. Hence, to overcome this situation, Inverex Pakistan has introduced its first-ever Solar Inverter Ac which works on a solar panel that takes energy from the sun and converts it into electrical energy.

How does it work?

Inverex Solar Air Condition is also known as conventional solar-powered air conditioners, DC solar air conditioners run on direct current (DC) electricity, meaning that the solar panels are directly wired to it. They can run through the batteries, which are charged through solar power and run entirely off-grid. They use solar panels, and photovoltaic panels to collect sunlight and turn it into electric energy. This type of air conditioner provides a few major advantages, which are:

● As a solar panel produces DC electricity, running such an air conditioner directly off the solar panel will not be a problem

● DC-powered solar air conditioners are the go-to option for complete off-the-grid living and you can run them with the minimal extra equipment cost, as in AC-powered air conditioners

● They are easy to install and maintain

What machineries are used in Inverter?

The machinery used in Inverex Solar Air Condition consists of Dc motors that help spread the cooling evenly in the room, Also a new and efficient T3 compressor technology is found in our Inverter AC it consists of a Dual Rotary Compressor which helps in providing the cooling evenly with very fewer vibrations, moreover, our solar inverter AC doesn't require any outer shelter and helps to cool the inner room even when its 50 degree Celsius outside.

Inverex Solar Air Condition has an option of built-in Wi-Fi that can be operated by your smartphone easily, you can turn it on easily with the help of an application whenever you are coming back home so that the room is already chilled and you are good to spend your time back at home.

Unlike other conventional air conditions that work 24 hours and generate a huge amount of bills that can be grueling for the people, our Solar inverter generates more energy and saves up to 97% energy in the daytime and while in the night time Inverex solar inverter ac has to offer 80% of the energy saving.

Now let's talk about the solar panel installation for Inverter Ac

If you are interested in Solar Ac Installation, your decision is good, however, you need to first install the solar panels in order to connect them to the solar inverter ac, if you are planning to install 1-ton solar ac, you need 2kW energy solar panels, and 1.5 or 2-ton solar ac require a minimum of 3kW solar panels, once the room is chilled the power used is much lower afterwards.

3. Benefits of using a solar air conditioning system

The following are some of the major advantages of installing a solar air conditioning system:

1. They can save you money

Many buyers are put off by the high initial expenses of solar panel installation and solar air conditioners. However, the amount of energy that a solar AC will save a home over the years may be considerable and it quickly compensates for the upfront price. Although you will still need to utilise some electrical power from the grid when operating the AC, your electrical consumption should reduce by 50 percent or more. (Remember, the energy of the sun is free.)

2. They are simple to keep

This is something that many people do not realise about solar panel installations. The roof panels do not require substantial upkeep. As long as it rains a few times a year, your solar panels will receive all the washing and cleaning they require. They may require occasional maintenance, but significantly less than for a typical air conditioner.

3. They benefit the environment

Solar energy is a renewable energy source that emits very few greenhouse gases. It also lessens the load on power grids.

Inverex Solar Energy Information

UAN: 021-111209988

Phone / Mobile: 021-32711290-91 / 0300-0560830

Head Office Address: Mubarak Manzi! Agha Khan III Road Saddar Karachi

Email: info@aptinverex.com