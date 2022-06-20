Anushka Sharma’s new sizzling video sets internet on fire
Web Desk
05:10 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
Anushka Sharma’s new sizzling video sets internet on fire
Source: Anushka Sharma (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood diva Anushka Sharma continues to exude vacation goals to the world and her recent Instagram post is proof that she is a true globetrotter at heart.

This time around, the Band Baja Baraat star has dropped a picturesque glimpse of the beautiful Maldives island where she went on her family trip.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared where she was reminiscing her best memories from the holiday. She shared a video of her cycling around an island, with one-year-old daughter Vamika Kohli riding a pillion. 

"Best memories with my beloved two ????‍????‍????❤️, pedal me back! ???????? #MissingAlready", captioned the Sultan star.

In the pictures, the Zero actor looked beautiful and garnered praise from her co-stars, fellow industry actors and massive fan following.

On the work front, she r is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports drama Chakda Xpress. The film will mark her comeback on the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero.

Anushka Sharma looks stunning in latest pictures 08:19 PM | 27 May, 2022

Bollywood bigwigs stepped out from the star-studded birthday bash of director Karan Johar but it seems that Anushka ...

More From This Category
Hira Mani's new PDA-packed video with husband ...
04:31 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
Mehwish Hayat's first telefilm was screened at ...
04:06 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
Mehar Bano’s new bold dance video goes viral
03:40 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
Senior Pakistani actor Masood Khawaja passes away
03:25 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
Mahira Khan sizzles in latest viral photos
11:01 AM | 20 Jun, 2022
Adnan Siddiqui boycotts US event over invitation ...
10:31 AM | 20 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anushka Sharma’s new sizzling video sets internet on fire
05:10 PM | 20 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr