Anushka Sharma’s new sizzling video sets internet on fire

Lollywood diva Anushka Sharma continues to exude vacation goals to the world and her recent Instagram post is proof that she is a true globetrotter at heart.

This time around, the Band Baja Baraat star has dropped a picturesque glimpse of the beautiful Maldives island where she went on her family trip.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared where she was reminiscing her best memories from the holiday. She shared a video of her cycling around an island, with one-year-old daughter Vamika Kohli riding a pillion.

"Best memories with my beloved two ????‍????‍????❤️, pedal me back! ???????? #MissingAlready", captioned the Sultan star.

In the pictures, the Zero actor looked beautiful and garnered praise from her co-stars, fellow industry actors and massive fan following.

On the work front, she r is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports drama Chakda Xpress. The film will mark her comeback on the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero.