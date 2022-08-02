Minna Tariq's honeymoon photos in shorts go viral
Web Desk
03:01 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
Minna Tariq's honeymoon photos in shorts go viral
Source: Minna Tariq (Instagram)
Share

Industry veteran Rubina Ashraf's daughter Minna Tariq married Imran Shaikh, a non-artist, in 2022 at a lavish ceremony attended by a host of celebrities.

Now, the Ruswai star has jetted off to Singapore for their honeymoon and is documenting her travel diaries enthusiastically.

Taking to Instagram, Minna posted stunning pictures from her trip. The netizens have a lot to say about their viral pictures in particular her bold dressing. 

On the work front, Minna Tariq has worked in various drama serials including popular shows Ruswai and Benaam.

Minna Tariq ties the knot in a beautiful Nikkah ... 02:48 PM | 14 Jan, 2022

Veteran actress Rubina Tariq's daughter Minna Tariq has finally tied the knot in a dreamy Nikkah ceremony and needless ...

Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic sets internet on fire with new bold photoshoot in swimming pool
07:33 PM | 2 Aug, 2022

