Mehar Bano’s beach party video goes viral

Pakistani actress Mehar Bano has left her fans stunned with new beach party video.

Recently actress Mehar Bano and singer Hasan Raheem were spotted together at Cornetto Connect beach party 2022.

The video circulating on social media shows Mehar Bano and Hasan posing for a picture together, while being close to each other.

Mehar Bano is a young and bold Pakistani actress, model and filmmaker who started her showbiz journey in 2011. Mehar Bano recently got engaged to producer Shahrukh Kazim in a star studded affair. Likewise, Hasan Raheem is a Pakistani singer, songwriter and rapper. He is known for his “subtle, laid-back R&B”, hip hop and indie pop styles of music.