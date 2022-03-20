Mehar Bano’s beach party video goes viral
Web Desk
12:50 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
Mehar Bano’s beach party video goes viral
Source: Instagram
Share

Pakistani actress Mehar Bano has left her fans stunned with new beach party video. 

Recently actress Mehar Bano and singer Hasan Raheem were spotted together at Cornetto Connect beach party 2022. 

The video circulating on social media shows Mehar Bano and Hasan posing for a picture together, while being close to each other. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ETrends.pk (@etrendsdotpk)

Mehar Bano is a young and bold Pakistani actress, model and filmmaker who started her showbiz journey in 2011. Mehar Bano recently got engaged to producer Shahrukh Kazim in a star studded affair. Likewise, Hasan Raheem is a Pakistani singer, songwriter and rapper. He is known for his “subtle, laid-back R&B”, hip hop and indie pop styles of music.

Celebs spotted dancing at Mehar Bano’s ... 06:00 PM | 27 Feb, 2022

Pakistani stars Ahmed Ali Akbar, Osman Khalid Butt and others won the hearts of the fans with their dance moves at the ...

More From This Category
Hareem Shah’s new TikTok videos in Doha go viral
01:35 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
How Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza fell in love?
06:56 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
Ayesh Fatima: Meet the 7-year-old Pakistani girl ...
04:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
'Peela Rung' Challenge – Hania Aamir invites ...
06:25 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs proposes ...
05:15 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
Shoaib Malik reveals his favourite Pakistani ...
04:43 PM | 19 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah’s new TikTok videos in Doha go viral
01:35 PM | 20 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr