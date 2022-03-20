Hareem Shah’s new TikTok videos in Doha go viral

Pakistani social media star Hareem Shah has delighted her fans with new TikTok videos.

Taking to Instagram, the social media sensation posted her new videos from Doha. In the videos, she can be seen having fun in the foreign country.

From a plethora of dancing videos to numerous shopping sprees, Hareem has kept everything transparent as she regularly drops glimpses of her vacation.

Hareem Shah is known for sharing her bold videos and photos with the fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Bilal Shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Bilal Shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)