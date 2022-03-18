TikTok star Hareem Shah's new dance videos go viral
Share
TikTok's controversy queen Hareem Shah has got the netizens tuned to her adventures ever since she has been documenting her travel diaries enthusiastically on social media.
From a plethora of dancing videos to numerous shopping sprees, Shah has kept everything transparent as she regularly drops glimpses of her vacation.
This time around, the 30-year-old set the internet on fire with her dancing videos and needless to say, her killer dance moves are storming the internet.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Shah is no stranger to scandals. She rose to prominence with her controversies with political personalities, bold actions and statements.
Earlier, Shah had been directed by the Sindh High Court to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by April 18 in the alleged money laundering probe.
Hareem Shah's new bold video with husband breaks ... 04:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
TikToker Hareem Shah rose to prominence with her controversies with political personalities and a plethora of bold ...
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan's PM Imran calls for further deepening bilateral ties with ...08:23 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Ukraine arrives in Poland08:00 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- Two lawmakers arrested after PTI workers storm Sindh House Islamabad ...07:33 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- Emirates Red Crescent sets new world record for the largest single ...06:59 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- Tuba Anwar reveals her future plans after divorce with Aamir Liaquat ...06:27 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- TikTok star Hareem Shah's new dance videos go viral05:00 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- Did you know how Shah Rukh Khan spent his first-ever salary?05:56 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- Ahad Raza Mir all set for Hollywood debut with Netflix's Resident Evil08:59 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022