TikTok star Hareem Shah's new dance videos go viral

TikTok's controversy queen Hareem Shah has got the netizens tuned to her adventures ever since she has been documenting her travel diaries enthusiastically on social media.

From a plethora of dancing videos to numerous shopping sprees, Shah has kept everything transparent as she regularly drops glimpses of her vacation.

This time around, the 30-year-old set the internet on fire with her dancing videos and needless to say, her killer dance moves are storming the internet.

Shah is no stranger to scandals. She rose to prominence with her controversies with political personalities, bold actions and statements.

Earlier, Shah had been directed by the Sindh High Court to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by April 18 in the alleged money laundering probe.