PM Imran, Bilawal Bhutto greet Hindus on Holi in Pakistan
Web Desk
05:38 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Like elsewhere in the world, Hindu community in Pakistan is celebrating the festival Holi today.

In a tweet on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan greeted the minority community on the occasion.

He wished them a happy Holi, the festival of colours.

Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto also extended his best wishes to the Hindu community on the festival. 

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also congratulated the Hindu community on this occasion, saying that the festival promotes brotherhood in the society.

In his message, CM Buzdar said joint celebrations of different festivals promote love and unity.

In Sindh, the provincial government has declared 18th & 19th March, 2022 as holiday for the Hindu community.

Holi is a popular ancient Hindu festival, also known as the “festival of love”, the “festival of colours”, and the “festival of spring.”

Holi celebrates the arrival of spring, the end of winter, the blossoming of love and for many it is a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive, and repair broken relationships. The festival also celebrates the beginning of a good spring harvest season.

