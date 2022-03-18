PM Imran, Bilawal Bhutto greet Hindus on Holi in Pakistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Like elsewhere in the world, Hindu community in Pakistan is celebrating the festival Holi today.
In a tweet on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan greeted the minority community on the occasion.
He wished them a happy Holi, the festival of colours.
Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2022
Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto also extended his best wishes to the Hindu community on the festival.
#HappyHoli to all my Hindu Pakistani brothers, sisters & everyone celebrating. pic.twitter.com/SGaTPCBJqZ— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 18, 2022
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also congratulated the Hindu community on this occasion, saying that the festival promotes brotherhood in the society.
In his message, CM Buzdar said joint celebrations of different festivals promote love and unity.
In Sindh, the provincial government has declared 18th & 19th March, 2022 as holiday for the Hindu community.
Holi is a popular ancient Hindu festival, also known as the “festival of love”, the “festival of colours”, and the “festival of spring.”
Holi celebrates the arrival of spring, the end of winter, the blossoming of love and for many it is a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive, and repair broken relationships. The festival also celebrates the beginning of a good spring harvest season.
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan's PM Imran calls for further deepening bilateral ties with ...08:23 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Ukraine arrives in Poland08:00 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- Two lawmakers arrested after PTI workers storm Sindh House Islamabad ...07:33 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- Emirates Red Crescent sets new world record for the largest single ...06:59 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- Tuba Anwar reveals her future plans after divorce with Aamir Liaquat ...06:27 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- TikTok star Hareem Shah's new dance videos go viral05:00 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- Did you know how Shah Rukh Khan spent his first-ever salary?05:56 PM | 18 Mar, 2022
- Ahad Raza Mir all set for Hollywood debut with Netflix's Resident Evil08:59 PM | 17 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022