Hareem Shah's new bold video with husband breaks the internet

Web Desk
04:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
Hareem Shah's new bold video with husband breaks the internet
Source: @hareem.shah_official_account (Instagram)
Share

TikToker Hareem Shah rose to prominence with her controversies with political personalities and a plethora of bold actions and statements.

Nowadays, the social media sensation and her husband Bilal Shah are under fire as immense backlash is being directed towards them due to their PDA-filled romance on social media.

This time was no exception either as Shah was spotted getting intimate with her better half in a metro in Turkey.

In the aforementioned video, the 30-year-old can be spotted lying down on the seat in front of the fellow passengers with her head in the lap of her husband.

Moreover, Hareem Shah also updated the fans that she has jetted off to Qatar and is currently quarantined in the hotel for a day.

Earlier, Shah had been directed by the Sindh High Court to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by April 18 in the alleged money laundering probe. 

Hareem Shah 'unwell' in Turkey after court orders ... 06:22 PM | 8 Mar, 2022

Popular Tiktoker Hareem Shah is no stranger to controversy and she continues to create a ruckus online with her ...

More From This Category
Bushra Ansari shares a hilarious video of Nauman ...
03:10 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
Mehwish Hayat and Mawra Hocane recreate famous ...
01:43 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
Ayesha Omar talks about Esra Bilgic following her ...
06:51 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
Junaid Jamshed's son reveals what happened to him ...
09:59 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
FIA clears Nadia Khan in Sharmila Faruqui's ...
10:59 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz spotted vacationing in ...
06:27 PM | 15 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah's new bold video with husband breaks the internet
04:00 PM | 16 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr