Hareem Shah's new bold video with husband breaks the internet

TikToker Hareem Shah rose to prominence with her controversies with political personalities and a plethora of bold actions and statements.

Nowadays, the social media sensation and her husband Bilal Shah are under fire as immense backlash is being directed towards them due to their PDA-filled romance on social media.

This time was no exception either as Shah was spotted getting intimate with her better half in a metro in Turkey.

In the aforementioned video, the 30-year-old can be spotted lying down on the seat in front of the fellow passengers with her head in the lap of her husband.

Moreover, Hareem Shah also updated the fans that she has jetted off to Qatar and is currently quarantined in the hotel for a day.

Earlier, Shah had been directed by the Sindh High Court to appear before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by April 18 in the alleged money laundering probe.