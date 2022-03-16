Stylist Aneela Murtaza issues legal notice to Sana Javed
04:32 PM | 16 Mar, 2022
Stylist Aneela Murtaza issues legal notice to Sana Javed
Source: @sanajaved.official / @anilamurtaza (Instagram)
After makeup artist Omayr Waqar, stylist Aneela Murtaza has also issued a counter legal notice to Sana Javed who had earlier issued defamation notice.

For the unversed, the 28-year-old was accused of belittling models on set and misbehaving with people. Replying to Manal Saleem's Instagram story, Murtaza had written only "Sana".

The Khaani star took to Instagram and shared photos of legal notices against three people Manal Saleem, Omayr Waqar and Murtaza.

Taking to Instagram, Murtaza has now shared the legal notice which read that the contents of Javed's notice are entirely "concocted, unsubstantiated and fallacious." 

Moreover, Rang Rasiya, the brand Javed and Saleem were shooting for when the misbehaviour controversy started, has disassociated itself from the Ruswai actress.

According to a statement issued, the fashion label is "deeply disturbed" by the incident and have chosen to reshoot with another celebrity.

Earlier this month, Javed landed in hot waters when many models and makeup artists stepped forward and shared their terrible working experiences with the Dunk actor.

