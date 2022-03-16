Pakistan Army Chief meets top defence, military leaders of Bahrain, Nigeria

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Defence Minister of Nigeria and Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain in separate meetings, the military media wing said Wednesday.

Statements issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Nigeria’s Defence Minister Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (r) called on the top commander at GHQ today.

Both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral cooperation. Gen Bajwa said Islamabad considers Nigeria as a key nation in African continent while he also hailed Nigeria’s role towards regional peace.

Meanwhile, the visiting dignitary commended Pakistan’s role in regional stability and ensured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation.

In a separate meeting, Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain General Shaikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman AI-Khalifa also called on Pakistan Army Chief.

ISPR said both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to further enhance professional cooperation. Pakistan and Bahrain also reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation including efforts for peace and security in the region.

Meanwhile, the Bahrain official acknowledged Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation and also commended professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces for successful border management.