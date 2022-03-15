Pakistan’s military top brass says incidents like Indian missile could jeopardize regional peace

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top military brass has warned the international community that incidents like India firing a missile into Pakistan could jeopardise the regional peace.

According to the Pakistan Army's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the corps commanders met in Rawalpindi at the General Headquarters and conveyed to the international community that such incidents could seriously endanger the regional peace and stability.

Presided over by the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, corps commanders were given a briefing on the important global and regional developments, the internal security situation in the country and progress on ‘Western Border Management Regime’.

Officials reviewed with concern, the recent incident of missile firing, claimed as accidental by India, which could have resulted in a major disaster, the military's media wing said.

It was emphasised that despite Indian acknowledgment of the mistake, international forums must take a serious view of the incident and subject the safety and security protocols of Indian strategic assets to a deliberate oversight.

The Modi-led Indian government took 48 hours to admit the mistake and that too after Pakistan went public with all details about the missile landing on its side.

In a related development, Islamabad has sought a joint probe into the missile fiasco that could have led to a major disaster between the two countries.

The top Pakistani commanders also lauded the ongoing counterterrorism operations and expressed their resolve to take all measures for national security.

Gen Bajwa said that comprehensive security measures must be taken for peaceful conduct of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting and the Pakistan Day Parade. He also appreciated the operational preparedness of the formations and emphasised mission-oriented training.

