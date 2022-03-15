Omayr Waqar files legal notice in response to Sana Javed's defamation claim

Popular makeup artist Omayr Waqar has issued a counter legal notice to Sana Javed after the Khaani star's issuance of a defamation notice to him, Manal Saleem and stylist Aneela Murtaza.

Responding to the Aye Musht-e-Khaak actor's legal notice, Waqar took legal action on his own and posted pictures of the notice on his Instagram handle.

"Be humble in heart and wise in response. Swipe," captioned Waqar. His legal team called the contents of Javed's notice "concocted".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omayr Waqar (@omayrwaqar)

"That the contents of paragraph 2 are denied as concocted. It is submitted that at no point did our client name your client and has no nexus whatsoever with Manal Salem whatsoever, Our client had nothing to do with what was said by Ms Saleem and the fact that an allegation of innuendo has been placed on our client suggests that your client has presumed the same without any evidence or proof of the same that our clients’ social media post was targeted towards her."

The makeup artist also denied defaming Javed. "It is a well known fact that the entire social media is brimming with stories about your client and her demeanour in general, which has nothing to do with our client and as such this notice is nothing but a feeble attempt to harass and coerce our client from exercising his freedom of expression guaranteed to him under the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," his notice read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

The netizens have lauded Waqar and extended their support and best wishes to him. With Sana's popularity decreasing, the keyboard warriors attacked her and wanted her to apologize.

Earlier, many models and makeup artists have stepped forward and shared their terrible working experiences with the Dunk actor.

The entire fiasco stems from model Manal Saleem's public confession where she lashed out at Sana for being rude at a shoot. She took to her Instagram stories and requested all ‘clients’ not to work with the actresses or celebrities anymore.