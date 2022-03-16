Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 16 March 2022
08:23 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 129,400 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 111,000. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 101,749 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.118,616.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,677
|Karachi
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,677
|Islamabad
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,677
|Peshawar
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,677
|Quetta
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,677
|Sialkot
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,677
|Attock
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,677
|Gujranwala
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,677
|Jehlum
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,677
|Multan
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,677
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,677
|Gujrat
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,677
|Nawabshah
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,677
|Chakwal
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,677
|Hyderabad
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,677
|Nowshehra
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,677
|Sargodha
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,677
|Faisalabad
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,677
|Mirpur
|PKR 129,400
|PKR 1,677
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Man divorces newlywed wife for blocking him on WhatsApp10:31 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan terms Indian court ruling on hijab ‘a fresh low’ in ...10:00 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- PAKvAUS, 2nd Test – Pakistan aim to block Australia’s victory ...09:32 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 1.42%09:10 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:32 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
Ayesha Omar talks about Esra Bilgic following her on Instagram
06:51 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
- Junaid Jamshed's son reveals what happened to him on plane09:59 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
- FIA clears Nadia Khan in Sharmila Faruqui's defamation case10:59 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
- Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz spotted vacationing in London06:27 PM | 15 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022