Accidental fire breaks out at Sialkot Garrison’s ammunition shed: ISPR
The military spokesperson says no life incurred in fire incident
RAWALPINDI – A huge fire erupted at an ammunition shed near Sialkot Garrison due to a short circuit and was controlled after swift response while no life or property loss was reported, the military media wing said Sunday.
“Due to effective and timely response, the damages were immediately contained and fire has been extinguished,” Inter-services Public Relations confirmed in a statement after Indian media spawned a high volume of misinformation about the incident.
A small fireworks warehouse caught fire earlier today in #Sialkot, #Punjab, #Pakistan. There was no damage to surrounding buildings, fire is extinguished. We have seen Indian propaganda cells trying to pass this video off as a Pakistani military depot, as per usual, fake news. pic.twitter.com/HSDCNjgP9p— AEROSINT Division PSF (@PSFAERO) March 20, 2022
Social media users also shared clips in which huge fire and smoke could be seen billowing in the sky. In some of the clips, loud explosions were also heard.
Sialkot DPO Umer Saeed Malik told a local media outlet that the blaze erupted early morning in the cantonment area after which several blasts were heard in adjourning areas.
