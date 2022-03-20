PM Imran calls for unity among Muslim world as Pakistan set to host OIC FMs moot

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the Muslim nations to promote and preserve their own sovereignty and territorial integrity by upholding principles.

In an article in Arab News, the premier calls on Islamic world to resolve inter-Islamic disputes, and prevent foreign interference and intervention besides avoid partaking in great power rivalries.

He mentioned navigating the new realities and actively shaping the emerging world order to realize their individual and collective interests.

Calling OIC a force for peace with justice, PM says it must continue to support the just causes of Palestine and Kashmir for self-determination and liberation from foreign occupation.

Imran Khan said the upcoming meeting was scheduled at a critical moment in world history saying the Islamic Foreign Ministers’ Conference in Islamabad on the 75th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence is an extraordinary display of Muslim solidarity with Pakistan.

OIC must promote global respect for our faith, Islam, and offer protection to every Muslim everywhere.

Khan termed Pakistan as a fortress of Islam and a defender of the rights and interests of Muslims around the world. He also urged the Muslim countries to find their own solutions to the problems confronting the Muslim world.

He further reiterated to fulfill vision of the founder of Pakistan to transform it into a modern, democratic, Islamic welfare state abiding by the precepts of the Holy Prophet (SAW), as practiced in the Riyasat-e-Madinah.

Islamabad sought friendly relations with all neighbours, including India, PM said while adding that New Delhi should create the conditions conducive for a sincere and result-oriented dialogue with Pakistan and the Kashmiris, by reversing its unilateral measures in occupied Kashmir, including demographic changes, and halting its gross and widespread violations of human rights.

Slamming Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir, PM said New Delhi’s bid to impose a final solution on Kashmir, by robbing it of its identity, changing its demography and brutally repressing its people, would fail.

“Durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent on pacific settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” he added.

PM also called for collective efforts to avert a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in war-torn Afghanistan. He also urged to promote human rights, especially women’s rights, encourage greater inclusivity, and develop effective strategies to eliminate the terrorist threat from the landlocked country.

Cooperation between the Islamic countries, and exclusion of non-Muslim interference is key to resolve the conflicts in Syria, Libya, and Yemen, he said.