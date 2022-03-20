Egyptian foreign minister arrives in Islamabad to attend OIC moot 
Web Desk
12:10 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
Egyptian foreign minister arrives in Islamabad to attend OIC moot 
Source: @TahirAshrafi (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry arrived in Islamabad on Sunday to attend 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers.

Upon arrival, he was warmly received by Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Allama Tahir Ashrafi.

Earlier, the official anthem of the 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, Hum Mustafavi Hain, was launched on Saturday. 

It was jointly inaugurated by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary.

Sung by Ali Zafar, the official anthem of the OIC was written by Jamiluddin Aali.

Pakistan launches official anthem of 48th OIC CFM ... 01:34 PM | 19 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The official anthem of the 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of ...

More From This Category
NA session on no-confidence motion called on ...
02:54 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
PM Imran calls for unity among Muslim world as ...
02:27 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
Accidental fire breaks out at Sialkot ...
01:51 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
US vows to continue ties with Pakistan through ...
10:30 AM | 20 Mar, 2022
Pakistan reports 375 new Covid cases, one death
08:50 AM | 20 Mar, 2022
PPP moves court for registration of case against ...
10:57 PM | 19 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah’s new TikTok videos in Doha go viral
01:35 PM | 20 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr