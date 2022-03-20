Egyptian foreign minister arrives in Islamabad to attend OIC moot 

ISLAMABAD – Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry arrived in Islamabad on Sunday to attend 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers.

Upon arrival, he was warmly received by Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Allama Tahir Ashrafi.

اسلامى تعاون تنظيم اجلاس كے مهمانون كى امد شروع مصر كے وزير خارجه سامح شكرى اسلام اباد پحنچ گے ائرپورٹ پر ان كا استقبال. حافظ محمد طاهر محمود اشرفى. مصر كے پاكستان مين سفير اور وزارت خارجه كے اعلى حكام نے كيا مصرى وزير خارجه پاكستان مين ٢٤ سال بعد اے هين pic.twitter.com/cssZLB7ika — TahirMahmoodAshrafi حافظ محمد طاهراشرفى (@TahirAshrafi) March 20, 2022

Earlier, the official anthem of the 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, Hum Mustafavi Hain, was launched on Saturday.

It was jointly inaugurated by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary.

Sung by Ali Zafar, the official anthem of the OIC was written by Jamiluddin Aali.