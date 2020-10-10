7 biggest makeup trends of 2020 that are worth trying

During the era of social distancing, trying new makeup looks is not only a fun way to keep yourself occupied, but playing around with your makeup stash can almost instantly light up your mood.

By the time autumn arrives, there's a high chance that you’re done with the less-is-more makeup of summer and this season it's all about experimentation!

From monochromatic terra cotta and rich red lips to white liners and retro blue eyes, there’s an endless lineup of intriguing looks and TikTok-inspired techniques that you NEED to try out right now!

Here are the top 7 statement fall makeup ideas that will give you all the make-up inspiration that you need:

The Classic Red Lip

Ultra-Dewy Skin: It’s all about the glow

Graphic and Shimmery Eyeliners

Vibrant Eye Shadows

Extra Glossy lips

Terra Cotta Look

Lush Lashes

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!