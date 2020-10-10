7 biggest makeup trends of 2020 that are worth trying

11:00 AM | 10 Oct, 2020
7 biggest makeup trends of 2020 that are worth trying
Share

During the era of social distancing, trying new makeup looks is not only a fun way to keep yourself occupied, but playing around with your makeup stash can almost instantly light up your mood.

By the time autumn arrives, there's a high chance that you’re done with the less-is-more makeup of summer and this season it's all about experimentation!

From monochromatic terra cotta and rich red lips to white liners and retro blue eyes, there’s an endless lineup of intriguing looks and TikTok-inspired techniques that you NEED to try out right now!

Here are the top 7 statement fall makeup ideas that will give you all the make-up inspiration that you need:

The Classic Red Lip

 Ultra-Dewy Skin: It’s all about the glow

Graphic and Shimmery Eyeliners

Vibrant Eye Shadows

Extra Glossy lips

Terra Cotta Look

Lush Lashes

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Woman sues Brad Pitt because he allegedly ...
02:45 PM | 10 Oct, 2020
Sana Khan quits Bollywood to 'follow faith'
01:38 PM | 10 Oct, 2020
7 biggest makeup trends of 2020 that are worth ...
11:00 AM | 10 Oct, 2020
7 best Netflix series to binge watch right now
10:31 AM | 10 Oct, 2020
‘Churails’ is back up on ZEE5 for viewership ...
05:13 PM | 9 Oct, 2020
There is nothing more unpatriotic than throwing ...
01:14 PM | 9 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Woman sues Brad Pitt because he allegedly promised to marry her
02:45 PM | 10 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr