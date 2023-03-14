realme C33 launched in Pakistan, price, camera, features

Search

Web Desk 05:24 PM | 14 Mar, 2023
LAHORE - The realme C33 has been launched in Pakistan. The new device is priced at 54,999 and offers a stylish look and a next-level 50MP camera resolution. It is equipped with 4GB + 128GB and is currently available for purchase online and in markets.

 Stylish Design that Stands Out

Unlike many of its uninspiring counterparts in the market, the all-new budget king outstands itself with a stylish look and classy finish. It adopts a micron-level processing and lithography technology to create a unique line pattern on its back case, creating a dynamic visual effect when looking from different angles. In addition, the phone comes coated with a shimmering and brightening sand composite to mimic a flowing water texture.  

 Instead of just plastic, realme C33 adopts both PC and PMMA materials for the back case design, offering a translucent visual effect while also ensuring durability. The product also attends to every detail by featuring a uni-cover back cover with a premium right-angle bezel and no interrupting camera bumps. The product also comes in an 8.3mm ultra-slim body, providing a light and comfortable grip in hand. realme C33 comes in two color variants for users to choose from – Aqua Blue, and Night Sea. While the Aqua Blue variant offers a sleek and romantic ocean-like color that reminds the boundless sea, the Night Sea color variant provides a subtle and elegant option to go with users’ everyday style.

 realme C33 provides best-in-class camera capability by being the first in its price range to feature a 50MP AI primary camera. Users can access blockbuster shots with crispy details by activating the 50MP Mode on their device. Moreover, the phone also offers Night Mode, HDR Mode, Timelapse, Panoramic view Mode, and more to capture all kinds of inspiring moments in life. The product also features a CHDR algorithm to enhance its picture quality further. For example, when taking shots under a backlit scene, the algorithm enables a better image dynamic that helps provide rich details for the overexposed area and improves the highlight suppression effect.

Solid All-rounder that Elevates Experience on All Front

On the display front, realme C33 offers a full-screen experience with a 6.5-inch(16.5cm) mini-drop display. It also comes with a massive 5000mAh battery capacity that lasts up to 37 days on standby while supporting Ultra-Saving Mode to offer up to 1.8 hours of calling time even with only 5% of battery left. The product sports a Unisoc T612 processor and UFS 2.2 to offer a fast and fluid system experience and is also the first C series to offer Android 12 out of the box. The product also supports a fast side-fingerprint sensor for added security.

Gold price surges by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

06:25 PM | 14 Mar, 2023

Daily Horoscope – March 14, 2023

08:00 AM | 14 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 14, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.5 286.5
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 338.6 342
U.A.E Dirham AED 77 77.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.23 26.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price surges by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold continued to gain ground in the domestic market on second day of the business week, Monday, as rupee further weakened against the US dollar in the interbank and open markets.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs2,300 per tola and Rs1,972 per 10 grams to reach Rs201,500 and Rs172,754, respectively.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $32 to reach $1,866.

The Pakistani rupee depreciated by 0.24% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at Rs282.29 as compared to Friday’s Rs281.61.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Mar-2023/weekly-inflation-reaches-42-27pc-in-pakistan

