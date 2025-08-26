FBISE Class 12 Results 2025 – Check HSSC Part 2 Results Online

ISLAMABAD – Big day for Intermediate students in Pakistan as Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce HSSC Part II (Class 12) results for 2025.

The results play critical role in university admissions, scholarships, and career opportunities, and are available online through FBISE official portal.

FBISE Inter Results 2025

Students can check their results on Board portalor via helpline 111 032 473.

FBISE Inter Part 2 Gazette Download

The gazette of Class 12 Results will be available for download soon, follow us for more updates.

For HSSC Part 2 Class 12 students, these marks are more than numbers as they decide students future into medicine, engineering, and other professional programs. Excitement and anxiety are running high as students and families check their scores.

FBISE will stream results announcement live, allowing students to follow the event as it unfolds.