Flood Alert issued as Sutlej River swells after India’s Water Release

ISLAMABAD – Parts of Pakistan are facing flood crisis as Sutlej, Chenab, and Indus Rivers swell to dangerous levels aftr India’s massive water release.

At Ganda Singh Wala, Sutlej’s flow moved up to an alarming 195,899 cusecs, triggering high-level flood that has already submerged villages and ruined thousands of acres of crops.

In Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Burewala, several regions are under flood water. Roads collapsed, including a breach on Sahuqa-Chishtian Road, leaving hundreds of villages cut off. Rescue teams are scrambling to move residents to safety via boats, as waters continue to rise.

Chenab River also swells more than 100pc in a single day, forcing authorities to open flood relief camps and issue urgent evacuation warnings through mosques. Experts fear a catastrophic flood surge of up to 350,000 cusecs could hit.

Ravi River at Head Suleimanki and Jasr faces moderate flooding, and the Indus River at Kotri Barrage records high inflows of 217,490 cusecs, with Sukkur, Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma, and Guddu also under flood threat.

Authorities, led by Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Usman Javed, placed district on full emergency alert, mobilizing Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Revenue, and other agencies. Evacuation operations are underway, and the public is urged to move immediately to safe locations.

DC also warned that citizens must not bear the cost of India’s water aggression, pledging that every effort will be made to protect lives and property. With floodwaters rising rapidly, Pakistan braces for what could become one of the most devastating floods in recent history.