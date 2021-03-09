UK judge acquits Lord Nazir Ahmed of sexual assault charges

LONDON – A trial related to sexual allegations dated back to half a century against British-Pakistan Lord Nazir Ahmed was stopped by a British court due to non-disclosure of key evidence by prosecution and improper police investigation.

The Sheffield Crown Court’s Judge Jeremy Richardson QC ruled that the case cannot be preceded due to “disgraceful” actions of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

He remarked that the Crown Prosecutors had “sabotaged this trial and caused it to abort” due to disgraceful process of disclosures.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC found the behaviour of CPS as disgraceful. He was appalled & shocked the way this weak case was brought in for prosecution, therefore granted permanent stay.

Thanks to Allah, my family & friends and all those who supported & prayed for me.. pic.twitter.com/piNAhjDUmK — Lord Nazir Ahmed (@nazir_lord) March 9, 2021

Lord Nazir Ahmed’s lawyer said that the prosecution failed to present key evidence against his client timely, adding that the case was also not probed properly. He noted that accusers were given opportunity to contaminate the evidence.

On the other hand, Lord Nazir has expressed happiness over the decision, adding that he will move petition against accusers to recover his legal cost after consultation with lawyers.

It is to mention here that Lord Nazir’s brother and sister had accused him of sexual attacks.

Nazir Ahmed, who was first Muslim, Kashmiri and Pakistani appointed in the House of Lords, announced his retirement in November last year and it was also approved by under the House of Lords Reform Act 2014.