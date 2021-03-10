Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 March 2021
Web Desk
08:10 AM | 10 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 March 2021
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 99,500 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 85,300 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs 78,190 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs91,210 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 99,500 PKR 1,485
Karachi PKR 99,500 PKR 1,485
Islamabad PKR 99,500 PKR 1,485
Peshawar PKR 99,500 PKR 1,485
Quetta PKR 99,500 PKR 1,485
Sialkot PKR 99,500 PKR 1,485
Attock PKR 99,500 PKR 1,485
Gujranwala PKR 99,500 PKR 1,485
Jehlum PKR 99,500 PKR 1,485
Multan PKR 99,500 PKR 1,485
Bahawalpur PKR 99,500 PKR 1,485
Gujrat PKR 99,500 PKR 1,485
Nawabshah PKR 99,500 PKR 1,485
Chakwal PKR 99,500 PKR 1,485
Hyderabad PKR 99,500 PKR 1,485
Nowshehra PKR 99,500 PKR 1,485
Sargodha PKR 99,500 PKR 1,485
Faisalabad PKR 99,500 PKR 1,485
Mirpur PKR 99,500 PKR 1,485

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 09 March 2021
08:25 AM | 9 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 08 March 2021
08:13 AM | 8 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 March 2021
08:25 AM | 7 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 06 March 2021
08:17 AM | 6 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 March 2021
09:51 AM | 5 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 04 March 2021
08:50 AM | 4 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alia Bhatt undergoes COVID-19 testing after boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor tests positive
07:55 PM | 9 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr