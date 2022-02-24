US and allies to respond to Russia’s military action in Ukraine in ‘a decisive way’: Biden

08:05 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
Source: White House
WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden said that Russian President Putin has chosen a premeditated war in Ukraine and move will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.

In a statement, Biden said: “The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces”.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable,” read the statement.

Biden will meet with G7 counterparts in the Friday morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and its Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security.

“We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance,” he said.

