Watch - Trailer of 'Ishrat Made In China’ is out now
Pakistani actor Mohib Mirza's directorial debut 'Ishrat Made in China' is all set to release and needless to say, the promising trailer is raising expectations. The upcoming film is all set to hit the cinemas on 3rd March 2022.
The star-studded cast includes talented actors like Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed, Sara Loren, HSY, Shamoon Abbasi, Ali Kazmi, Sara Loren, Mani, Imam Syed, Shabbir Jan and many more.
Moreover, the thrilling trailer is a visual and audio treat and promises a complete entertainer full of drama, action and dance numbers.
Taking to Instagram, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai star shared the trailer of the upcoming vibrant film and wrote,
"Iss BAARI…Se Har BAARI Jaan VAARI SIRF ISHRAT KI BAARI Uss Pe TRAILER ITNA BHAARI
HAIN??? TAYYARI PAKAR LO", she captioned.
Written by Ahsan Raza Firdousi, the film is directed by Mohib Mirza. The upcoming action-comedy is said to be a spin-off of Mohib’s satirical show Ishrat Baji (2006).
Earlier, the film was announced in January 2019 but was later stalled due to various circumstances.
