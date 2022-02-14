Watch - Trailer of 'Ishrat Made In China’ is out now

Web Desk
03:16 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Watch - Trailer of 'Ishrat Made In China’ is out now
Share

Pakistani actor Mohib Mirza's directorial debut 'Ishrat Made in China' is all set to release and needless to say, the promising trailer is raising expectations. The upcoming film is all set to hit the cinemas on 3rd March 2022.

The star-studded cast includes talented actors like Mohib Mirza, Sanam Saeed, Sara Loren, HSY, Shamoon Abbasi, Ali Kazmi, Sara Loren, Mani, Imam Syed, Shabbir Jan and many more.

Moreover, the thrilling trailer is a visual and audio treat and promises a complete entertainer full of drama, action and dance numbers.

Taking to Instagram, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai star shared the trailer of the upcoming vibrant film and wrote,

"Iss BAARI…Se Har BAARI Jaan VAARI SIRF ISHRAT KI BAARI Uss Pe TRAILER ITNA BHAARI

HAIN??? TAYYARI PAKAR LO", she captioned.

Written by Ahsan Raza Firdousi, the film is directed by Mohib Mirza. The upcoming action-comedy is said to be a spin-off of Mohib’s satirical show Ishrat Baji (2006).

Earlier, the film was announced in January 2019 but was later stalled due to various circumstances. 

Sara Loren reveals first look of her action film ... 02:14 PM | 8 Jun, 2020

LAHORE - After making her mark in the international arena, the versatile actress Sara Loren unveils the first look of ...

More From This Category
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir celebrate Valentine's ...
04:25 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Shahid Afridi and Arwa leave fans touched with ...
04:45 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Shuja Haider lashes out at Indian music director ...
04:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Mahira Khan expresses her love for Leonardo ...
02:44 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
What advice PM Imran Khan gave to Aamir Liaquat ...
01:21 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Feroze Khan blessed with a baby girl
12:47 PM | 14 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir celebrate Valentine's Day in style
04:25 PM | 14 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr