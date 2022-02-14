Shuja Haider lashes out at Indian music director for plagiarising his ‘Baaghi’ OST

Web Desk
04:00 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Shuja Haider lashes out at Indian music director for plagiarising his ‘Baaghi’ OST
Share

Pakistani singer-songwriter Shuja Haider has lashed out over the plagiarism issue after Indian music composer Rashid Khan and Yasser Desai copied the popular song 'Baaghi' OST.

Taking to Twitter handle, the 39-year-old singer called out the Indian music composer and singer and accused the Indian song 'Piya Re Piya' of being a rip-off of his song 'Baaghi'.

“Indian Music directors Yasser Desai and Rashid Khan copied my original song Baghi, And I am not proud of it. Absolutely not”, he concluded.

Moreover, Haider shared the music video which has been Titled Piya Re Piya. The song has been released by Aatma Music and sung by Desai.

Composed by Khan, the Indian song has been credited to be co-written by Khan and Anjan Sagri.

Baaghi premiered on Urdu 1 on 27 July 2017. It is a biographical based TV show on the controversial Qandeel Baloch who was murdered in the name of honour. It starred Saba Qamar in lead roles.

Earlier, Indian singer Brham Darya released his music video titled Mood Happy which was a blatant copy case of Pakistani musician Shani Arshad’s music video Ki Jana.

Indian musician blatantly copies Pakistani music ... 10:10 PM | 8 Sep, 2021

Indian singer Brham Darya recently released his music video titled Mood Happy. Needless to say, the immediate reaction ...

More From This Category
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir celebrate Valentine's ...
04:25 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Shahid Afridi and Arwa leave fans touched with ...
04:45 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Watch - Trailer of 'Ishrat Made In China’ is ...
03:16 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Mahira Khan expresses her love for Leonardo ...
02:44 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
What advice PM Imran Khan gave to Aamir Liaquat ...
01:21 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
Feroze Khan blessed with a baby girl
12:47 PM | 14 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir celebrate Valentine's Day in style
04:25 PM | 14 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr