Shuja Haider lashes out at Indian music director for plagiarising his ‘Baaghi’ OST
Share
Pakistani singer-songwriter Shuja Haider has lashed out over the plagiarism issue after Indian music composer Rashid Khan and Yasser Desai copied the popular song 'Baaghi' OST.
Taking to Twitter handle, the 39-year-old singer called out the Indian music composer and singer and accused the Indian song 'Piya Re Piya' of being a rip-off of his song 'Baaghi'.
“Indian Music directors Yasser Desai and Rashid Khan copied my original song Baghi, And I am not proud of it. Absolutely not”, he concluded.
Indian Music directors Yasser Desai and Rashid Khan copied my original song “Baghi “and I am not proud of it. Absolutely not!#Apnabanaao@iamrealasim @yasserdesai @rashidkhan_19 pic.twitter.com/YaUYWyr7rw— Shuja Haider (@theshujahaider) February 12, 2022
Moreover, Haider shared the music video which has been Titled Piya Re Piya. The song has been released by Aatma Music and sung by Desai.
Composed by Khan, the Indian song has been credited to be co-written by Khan and Anjan Sagri.
Baaghi premiered on Urdu 1 on 27 July 2017. It is a biographical based TV show on the controversial Qandeel Baloch who was murdered in the name of honour. It starred Saba Qamar in lead roles.
Earlier, Indian singer Brham Darya released his music video titled Mood Happy which was a blatant copy case of Pakistani musician Shani Arshad’s music video Ki Jana.
Indian musician blatantly copies Pakistani music ... 10:10 PM | 8 Sep, 2021
Indian singer Brham Darya recently released his music video titled Mood Happy. Needless to say, the immediate reaction ...
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Is too much fertilizer a problem?09:35 PM | 3 Feb, 2022
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Look, We Are ‘Blend’-ing Well!05:30 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- PSL7: Gladiators' Jason Roy fined for breaching code of conduct05:14 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
- Watch - Trailer of 'Ishrat Made In China’ is out now03:16 PM | 14 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022