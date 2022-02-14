Shuja Haider lashes out at Indian music director for plagiarising his ‘Baaghi’ OST

Pakistani singer-songwriter Shuja Haider has lashed out over the plagiarism issue after Indian music composer Rashid Khan and Yasser Desai copied the popular song 'Baaghi' OST.

Taking to Twitter handle, the 39-year-old singer called out the Indian music composer and singer and accused the Indian song 'Piya Re Piya' of being a rip-off of his song 'Baaghi'.

“Indian Music directors Yasser Desai and Rashid Khan copied my original song Baghi, And I am not proud of it. Absolutely not”, he concluded.

Indian Music directors Yasser Desai and Rashid Khan copied my original song “Baghi “and I am not proud of it. Absolutely not!#Apnabanaao@iamrealasim @yasserdesai @rashidkhan_19 pic.twitter.com/YaUYWyr7rw — Shuja Haider (@theshujahaider) February 12, 2022

Moreover, Haider shared the music video which has been Titled Piya Re Piya. The song has been released by Aatma Music and sung by Desai.

Composed by Khan, the Indian song has been credited to be co-written by Khan and Anjan Sagri.

Baaghi premiered on Urdu 1 on 27 July 2017. It is a biographical based TV show on the controversial Qandeel Baloch who was murdered in the name of honour. It starred Saba Qamar in lead roles.

Earlier, Indian singer Brham Darya released his music video titled Mood Happy which was a blatant copy case of Pakistani musician Shani Arshad’s music video Ki Jana.