Fatima Effendi, Kanwar Arsalan's home catches fire

Pakistani actors, Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan, narrowly escaped a tradegy, on Tuesday morning.

The couple, both of whom are acclaimed actors, took to Instagram to announce that their house had caught fire. Luckily, the couple's family is safe.

The Man-o-Salwa star shared an image of their kitchen where a servant can be seen clearing up the mess. The kitchen was covered in dust and smoke, hinting at the severity of the situation.

Effendi wrote, “Our house caught on fire today early in the morning.”

She then added that “everyone is fine” and asked for prayers from her fans and followers. “Remember us in your prayers,” she wrote.

Effendi and Arsalan, are two of the most sought-after stars in the entertainment industry. Effendi recently showcased her impeccable acting performance in Khudgharziyan, Bechari Qudsia, Guddu, Betiyaan, Muqaddar Ka Sitara, and Adawat. Arsalan, on the flip side, was seen in Bechari Mehrunnisa, Chahat Hui Tere Naam, Chandni Begum, and Khugharziyan.