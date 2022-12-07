Aymen Saleem shares new video with makeover magician Ather Shahzad working on her hair

Noor Fatima
11:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Aymen Saleem shares new video with makeover magician Ather Shahzad working on her hair
Source: Aymen Saleem (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood's up and coming actress Aymen Saleem has proved that she is a force to be reckoned with.

The 29-year-old diva who debuted with the blockbuster drama serial Chupke Chupke has been amassing a huge fan following, thanks to her charisma and acting prowess.

The effervescent actress has been one of the few actors to have soared higher in a short span. With her ethereal beauty and unmatched glamour, Saleem decided it is time to treat her fans with a real life makeover-montage.

Styled by Ather Shahzad for the ultimate fall look, Saleem is overtly excited about her new haircut which has been making rounds on the internet.

On the work front, the starlet has worked in drama serials, including Chupke Chupke, Ibn-e-Hawa and Paristan.

Aymen Saleem’s new glamorous video breaks the ... 03:44 PM | 26 Sep, 2022

Rising star Aymen Saleem looked gorgeous as she dazzled in a sparkly ivory white gown at the HUM Awards. The 8th Hum ...

Imran Ashraf gets into his 'Bhola' character for Pakistani cops
04:24 PM | 8 Dec, 2022

