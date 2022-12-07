Aymen Saleem shares new video with makeover magician Ather Shahzad working on her hair
Share
Lollywood's up and coming actress Aymen Saleem has proved that she is a force to be reckoned with.
The 29-year-old diva who debuted with the blockbuster drama serial Chupke Chupke has been amassing a huge fan following, thanks to her charisma and acting prowess.
The effervescent actress has been one of the few actors to have soared higher in a short span. With her ethereal beauty and unmatched glamour, Saleem decided it is time to treat her fans with a real life makeover-montage.
Styled by Ather Shahzad for the ultimate fall look, Saleem is overtly excited about her new haircut which has been making rounds on the internet.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, the starlet has worked in drama serials, including Chupke Chupke, Ibn-e-Hawa and Paristan.
Aymen Saleem’s new glamorous video breaks the ... 03:44 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
Rising star Aymen Saleem looked gorgeous as she dazzled in a sparkly ivory white gown at the HUM Awards. The 8th Hum ...
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- PAKvENG: Pakistan to take on England in second Test tomorrow in Multan04:25 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
-
- FIFA World Cup 2022: Quarter final round to start tomorrow04:03 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Shah Rukh Khan's son to mark his Bollywood debut03:49 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
-
-
- Pakistani dance sensation Ayesha stuns fans with new photoshoot01:13 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Aymen Saleem shares new video with makeover magician Ather Shahzad ...11:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022