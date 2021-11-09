Asser Malik: Who is Malala Yousafzai’s husband?
LAHORE – Youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has tied the knot with Asser in an intimate ceremony in Birmingham.
She shared the photos of her nikkah ceremony on Twitter, calling it a “precious day” of her life. The news has left her fans surprised, who want to know more about her hubby.
Today marks a precious day in my life.— Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021
Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.
📸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP
Asser Malik is General Manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) High Performance Department, a media report claimed.
He had joined the cricket board two years ago. Prior to that, he has been served as manager of Multan Sultans, a franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
