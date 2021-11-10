Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 November 2021
08:41 AM | 10 Nov, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 November 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 117,400 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 100,700 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 92,310 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 107,615.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 117,400 PKR 1,555
Karachi PKR 117,400 PKR 1,555
Islamabad PKR 117,400 PKR 1,555
Peshawar PKR 117,400 PKR 1,555
Quetta PKR 117,400 PKR 1,555
Sialkot PKR 117,400 PKR 1,555
Attock PKR 117,400 PKR 1,555
Gujranwala PKR 117,400 PKR 1,555
Jehlum PKR 117,400 PKR 1,555
Multan PKR 117,400 PKR 1,555
Bahawalpur PKR 117,400 PKR 1,555
Gujrat PKR 117,400 PKR 1,555
Nawabshah PKR 117,400 PKR 1,555
Chakwal PKR 117,400 PKR 1,555
Hyderabad PKR 117,400 PKR 1,555
Nowshehra PKR 117,400 PKR 1,555
Sargodha PKR 117,400 PKR 1,555
Faisalabad PKR 117,400 PKR 1,555
Mirpur PKR 117,400 PKR 1,555

