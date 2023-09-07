Search

'Laapataa Ladies' – Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao reunite for quirky comedy-drama delight

Web Desk 08:22 PM | 7 Sep, 2023
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, the dynamic duo, have reunited for Rao's directorial venture, 'Laapataa Ladies,' presented by Jio Studios, all set to grace the silver screen on January 5, 2024. After her directorial debut with 'Dhobi Ghat,' Kiran Rao is poised to make a directorial comeback, marking a significant moment in her career.

The anticipation has been steadily building, thanks to tantalizing glimpses into this comedy-drama, characterized by a quirky narrative, witty dialogues, and a talented ensemble cast. The film features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in prominent roles.

While eager fans have been eagerly awaiting the film's release, the makers have officially announced the release date as January 5, 2024, intensifying the excitement surrounding this much-anticipated project.

'Laapataa Ladies' has already generated considerable buzz due to the exciting collaboration between Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Viewers are anxiously looking forward to Rao's directorial comeback, following her debut with 'Dhobi Ghat.' 

Moreover, 'Laapataa Ladies' will enjoy the spotlight with a grand premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8th, offering audiences a sneak peek well before its official release.

The film is set in the backdrop of rural India in 2001, where 'Laapataa Ladies' unravels the uproarious chaos that ensues when two young brides become lost during a train journey.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The screenplay is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, with dialogue and additional dialogues penned by Sneha Desai and Divyanidhi Sharma, respectively. The film promises to deliver a delightful cinematic experience, blending humour and heart in a tale of unexpected adventures.

When will Aamir Khan release his upcoming films?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

